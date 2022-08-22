RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A program that got started in 2021 to give long-time homeowners help when it comes to paying their tax bill has been “updated and improved” for this year’s batch of applicants.

The Low-Income Housing Relief program is back and is officially open to applicants through January 31, 2023.

“The real hope is, is that we are not pushing people out of our amazing town and that we are pushing people out their long-term home,” said Janeen Gordon, assistant director for Durham County Aging & Adult Services.

The LIHR program is a joint effort between the Durham County Tax Office and the Durham County Department of Social Services.

In order to apply, you must have owned your home for five years or more, and are not currently receiving any state tax subsidies for your property.

Also, you must make less than 80 percent of the average median income. The Durham Area Median income currently sits at $86,400.

For more information and a closer look at the qualifications and documents needed, click here. For an appointment, call 919-560-8000.