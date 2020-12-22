Repairs begin at Durham complex where city finds 121 housing code violations

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Repairs are underway at Garden Terrace Apartments in Durham where the city’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department has found more than 100 housing code violations since December 1.

Dozens of tenants held a protest outside of Wilson Property Management in Raleigh on November 30 where they demanded property management and the property owner address their concerns.

That same day, CBS 17’s cameras captured video of mold, holes in the ceilings, and rotting walls in some of the units of the privately owned complex.

On Dec. 2, Kimberli Martinez showed CBS 17 her family’s rotting cabinets, light fixtures dangling, a shower handle missing, and a wobbly toilet.

Martinez said her family had called property management about these concerns, but she said the problems don’t always get fixed.

“They just fix something small and the next day it’s not working either,” Martinez said on Dec. 2.

CBS 17 called the City of Durham’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department about the tenants concerns at Garden Terrace Apartments.

Since Nov. 30, crews have inspected 18 apartment units and found 121 housing code violations.

A majority of the violations were for excessive dampness on surfaces and smoke detectors that are not working.

CBS 17 contacted the owner of the property and Wilson Property Management on Tuesday about the new violations that were found.

A spokesperson for Wilson Property Management told CBS 17 over the phone that they were not notified about these tenants’ concerns and that’s why the issues were not initially addressed.

However, Wilson Property Management said they now have 21 active work orders and they are working with contractors to make the necessary repairs.

CBS 17 went back to Martinez’s apartment on Tuesday to find that Wilson Property Management had made some significant repairs.

For instance, the family’s cabinets had been replaced, they had a new toilet, a new sink, a repaired shower handle, a new bathroom floor, and a new refrigerator.

While Martinez is thankful for the repairs, she said her family’s ceiling is still deteriorating and the back sliding door lets in cold air.

She said she is hoping property management will continue to make the needed repairs in all of the apartment units at the complex.

“I would say thank you for coming and fixing a few things that were necessary to be fixed. But I would like to say they should start working harder for each apartment and for every single neighbor around here so they can be safe,” Martinez said.

As far as when the owner is required to complete repairs, city officials said that depends on each individual apartment and when the initial inspection was done.

If the owner does not make the necessary repairs, the property owner could face a criminal misdemeanor.