Report: Durham drivers rank among best in the nation. Here’s why

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Congrats Durhamites, you’re ranked among the best drivers in the country.
According to a report from QuoteWizard, Durham drivers ranked 22nd best in the nation. QuoteWizard is an online insurance marketplace which evaluates driver quality from the 75 largest cities in America.
This is part of their annual “Best and Worst Drivers by City” report. In the report, Durham ranked 47th out of 70 cities for accidents. 70th ranked is best with the lowest rate of incidents.
The Bull City also ranked 35th for DUIs, 45th for speeding and 43rd for citations.
Cities were evaluated on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents. Those include:
- Accidents
- Speeding Tickets
- DUIs
- Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)
Cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents and the best driving cities had the lowest.
Worst Driving Cities:
- Omaha
- Riverside
- Bakersfield
- Columbus
- Richmond
- Fresno
- Sacramento
- Salt Lake City
- Austin
- Baltimore
- Virginia Beach
- Boise
- Denver
- San Diego
- Phoenix
- Madison
- Houston
- Las Vegas
- Minneapolis
- Dayton
- Colorado Springs
- Cleveland
- Indianapolis
- Providence
- Tucson
- Portland
- Greenville
- Kansas City
- Milwaukee
- El Paso
- Tampa
- Miami
- San Francisco Bay Area
- Albany
- Philadelphia
Best Driving Cities:
- Birmingham
- St. Louis
- Little Rock
- New Orleans
- Memphis
- Louisville
- Detroit
- Atlanta
- Baton Rouge
- Grand Rapids
- Charleston
- Honolulu
- Boston
- Nashville
- Greensboro
- Knoxville
- Pittsburgh
- Allentown
- Jacksonville
- Charlotte
- Buffalo
- Durham
- Dallas
- Hartford
- Rochester
- Orlando
- Lexington
- Oklahoma City
- New York
- Tulsa
- Seattle
- Chicago
- San Antonio
- Wichita
- Los Angeles
You can view the full study by clicking here.