Report: Durham drivers rank among best in the nation. Here’s why

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Congrats Durhamites, you’re ranked among the best drivers in the country.

According to a report from QuoteWizard, Durham drivers ranked 22nd best in the nation. QuoteWizard is an online insurance marketplace which evaluates driver quality from the 75 largest cities in America.

This is part of their annual “Best and Worst Drivers by City” report. In the report, Durham ranked 47th out of 70 cities for accidents. 70th ranked is best with the lowest rate of incidents.

The Bull City also ranked 35th for DUIs, 45th for speeding and 43rd for citations.

Cities were evaluated on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents. Those include:

Accidents Speeding Tickets DUIs Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

Cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents and the best driving cities had the lowest.

Worst Driving Cities:

Omaha Riverside Bakersfield Columbus Richmond Fresno Sacramento Salt Lake City Austin Baltimore Virginia Beach Boise Denver San Diego Phoenix Madison Houston Las Vegas Minneapolis Dayton Colorado Springs Cleveland Indianapolis Providence Tucson Portland Greenville Kansas City Milwaukee El Paso Tampa Miami San Francisco Bay Area Albany Philadelphia

Best Driving Cities:

Birmingham St. Louis Little Rock New Orleans Memphis Louisville Detroit Atlanta Baton Rouge Grand Rapids Charleston Honolulu Boston Nashville Greensboro Knoxville Pittsburgh Allentown Jacksonville Charlotte Buffalo Durham Dallas Hartford Rochester Orlando Lexington Oklahoma City New York Tulsa Seattle Chicago San Antonio Wichita Los Angeles

You can view the full study by clicking here.