Minor injuries reported as gunfire investigated at Streets of Southpoint mall in Durham

Police on Sunday afternoon at the mall. CBS 17 photo

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A report of gunfire at a Durham mall Sunday afternoon appears to be a false alarm, according to officials.

The incident was reported around 3:10 p.m. at the Streets of Southpoint Mall, which is at the Interstate 40/Fayetteville Road interchange.

A mall security official said that by 3:35 p.m. a search discovered that there was no gunfire inside the mall.

A “critical message” voicemail from Durham County Emergency Management at 3:51 p.m. said there was an incident at the mall involving a firearm.

Durham police later reported that there were “a few minor injuries.”

The Durham County Emergency Management message said police were evacuating the area. Police were outside the mall and directing traffic.

Durham police released a statement on Twitter at 4:04 p.m.: “Durham Police officers are investigating a report of shots being fired at Southpoint Mall. A preliminary investigation revealed that no shots were fired. There are a few minor injuries being reported. Everyone is asked to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.”