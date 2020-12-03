‘Rescue Christmas’: Salvation Army of Durham looking for help adopting children for the holiday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Salvation Army of Durham is in “Rescue Christmas” mode and they need your help to do it.

“We’re currently serving over 2,000 children this year which is significantly more children than last year…I would say about 50 percent more,” said Aalayah Sanders, the public relations director for the Salvation Army of Durham.

With the pandemic raging and people losing their jobs, the need is great, and it worries Major Karla Perez that three weeks before Christmas, more than 1,600 children still need to be adopted.

“At this time last year all of the kids were at least already requested, so it is a little concerning to know that we have a lot more kids and they are still sitting in our office waiting to be adopted.”

Because of COVID-19, adoptions can take place online, and gifts can be shipped straight to the Salvation Army’s warehouse in downtown Durham. Making the process as convenient as possible so people still feel safe, and parents in need don’t have to sacrifice the necessities.

“They don’t necessarily have to choose between paying their electric bill or paying their rent or buying a gift for their child. Just waking up and running to the tree and seeing something there and unwrapping things and just that joy…I think that’s what it means for these kids,” said Perez.

Perez says they really needs donations for boys ages 9 -12 and girls ages 7 – 12.

If you don’t adopt a child, you can always send toys or clothes straight to 333 Liggett Street Durham, N.C. The volunteers and workers will divide those among the children who did not get adopted.

The deadline to adopt an angel is December 15th. Angel trees are set up at Walmart locations in Durham. To adopt an angel online, click here.