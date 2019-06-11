Worker rescued after getting legs trapped in trench at NCCU

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker got his legs trapped in a trench near the football and track fields at North Carolina Central University in Durham, according to the Durham Fire Department.

First responders responded to the call shortly after 10:32 a.m. Tuesday. They worked to shore up the trench so the worker could be extracted safely. The worker was doing fine during the rescue operation, fire officials said.



First responders were able to rescue a worker whose legs were trapped in a trench at NCCU (Photo: Durham Fire Department)

Scene near NCCU where a rescue took place after a worker had his legs trapped in a trench.

The worker was freed just before 12:30 p.m., according to the Durham Fire Department. He is currently being treated at Duke Hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear what kind of construction was being done.

