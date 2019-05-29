Search for missing teen at Eno River State Park now a recovery effort, officials say Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews searching the quarry at Eno River State Park (CBS 17) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) -- Rescue personnel in Durham resumed recovery efforts Wednesday morning using an underwater drone for a teenager they say drowned at Eno River State Park on Tuesday evening.

Searchers are now looking for the teen's body.

Information collected from the drone prompted divers to enter the water to search for the teen.

Eno River State Park Superintendent Keith Nealson said the teen was at the park with a friend when he jumped from a cliff at the Rock Quarry.

Officials say the friend reported the teen came up from the water, then went under again. The friend didn't see the teen emerge from the water and called 911 at 5:15 pm.

Although the 60-acre quarry, which sits at the edge of the Eno River, is a popular swimming spot, park rangers strongly advise against it, saying the quarry is very dangerous.

"Swimming is not recommended in the park. The quarry is not recommended swimming in. It's razor sharp rocks on the side. It's an old quarry, they removed the rock, it's a hole in the ground. It's very cold, it's dark, you cannot see in the water," said Park Ranger Jack Singley.

Eno River State Park Superintendent Keith Nealson described "The quarry is an inherently dangerous area. It's 60 feet deep. About 10 feet down there is no visibility down there."

Nealson said injuries are common at quarry. There were 16 ambulance calls at the quarry last summer.

He said drownings and fatalities are not common. The last fatalities at the quarry in recent memory was 2015 and 2007.

Scott Clayton who lives near the state park said teens are at the quarry all the time.

He understands the dangers associated with that area of the park.

" A lot of kids try and swim across it. I don't know if it's exactly a quarter mile or whatever it is across, but it is a good distance and I can see someone trying to swim across and not making it."

All entry points to the quarry were closed Wednesday during the recovery effort.

Park officials said the search for this missing swimmer will continue until it's no longer visibly possible.

