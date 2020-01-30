Research Triangle High School closed Thursday, Friday after 100+ students, staff get sick

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A high school in Research Triangle Park will be closed for the rest of the week after more than 100 students and staff were absent Wednesday due to being sick, school officials said.

Research Triangle High School Administrator Eric Grunden told CBS 17 the school is closing because so many people were either coming to school sick or calling out sick.

We have had a high number of absences the last three days, some [of] which were flu related, including staff. We also had sick students coming because they didn’t want to miss anything. In our judgement, the best call was have students work from home. Our board adopted digital learning days which allow students to stay home but continue with school work.” Eric Grunden, Research Triangle High School administrator

Grunden said that there are about 100 students sick on Wednesday and a number of teachers were also sick.

Of those students, only a few were confirmed with the flu, but the rest had symptoms of the common cold, Grunden said.

No public announcement was made about the sick students and staff because officials didn’t want people to “overreact,” according to Grunden.

The school posted on Instagram that students should “sanitize all the things” and that “we will see you next week (unless you’re sick on Monday in which case, don’t come to school!)!”

Students should still complete their course work on Thursday and Friday.

