DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The future of Research Triangle Park could include adding a social district.

It’s time to leave, but you’re still sitting at dinner with a full drink. So it might just have to go to waste. But there’s a chance that won’t be the case at Hub RTP when construction on a new development is complete in the near future.

“This really will be the new downtown of RTP,” said Amanda Ronan, Research Triangle Foundation director of placemaking.

The Research Triangle Foundation is asking Durham County to approve a social district, which means people would be able to walk around with alcohol within certain boundaries.

That boundary is the 100-acre Hub RTP, where housing, a hotel, restaurants and retail space are being built.

“What we’re doing at Hub is the newest of new, because there’s never been something like this in the Research Triangle Park,” Ronan said.

In the area also including additional lab and office space, the plan is to have customers purchase alcohol at one of the local businesses and they’ll receive a labeled cup.

“If we are not doing this, then we are not staying competitive,” Durham County Commissioner Wendy Jacobs said. “We are not keeping with what is happening in every city that is thriving.”

The rollout of the social district will focus on the newest 44 acres of development, where there will also be a lawn and stage.

“We hope to provide this experience for the folks living there, but also the ones visiting the site,” Ronan said.

The district needs to be approved by the Durham County Board of Commissioners, and the planned timeline for action syncs with the opening of the RTP downtown area that’s expected in 2024.