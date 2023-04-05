DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Research Triangle Park is largely known for its labs and tech spaces. In the coming years, however, leaders have a vision to make one part of RTP a sprawling downtown area.

It’s all springing up at the current Hub RTP. Right now, construction is already underway on the Horseshoe, which is an office and retail space meant to be the town square.

Gavry Eshet works right around the corner.

“If I had even a convenient living option with nearby restaurants and food options, I would live here in a heartbeat,” he said.

Research Triangle Foundation CEO Scott Levitan confirmed Hub RTP will include restaurants, a splash pad and a significant amount of concerts and events.

“I think that Silicon Valley is dead and the epicenter of innovation in the country is going to move here,” RTP-based startup founder Neil Shah said.

Housing is also coming. Mid-America Apartment Communities recently broke ground on an apartment building with at least 550 units. Around 400 will be ready by the middle of 2024.

The Research Triangle Foundation leader said a hotel and conference center with 250 units is also on the way. A future 250,000 square-foot spec lab building developed by Longfellow Real Estate Partners is also in the plans.

Altogether, the string of projects at Hub RTP will cost about $1.5 billion.

Levitan told CBS 17 the Horseshoe will be finished at the end of 2023 with tenants opening up shop in 2024. It’ll include 35,000 square feet of retail space, 120,000 square feet of office space and companies have already signed leases.

At Hub RTP, the public can eventually park at a garage with 250 spaces for free. Levitan hopes it can be a meeting place for those walking and biking, as the Hub connects to 20 miles of trails.

Making the Hub look like a classic downtown, visitors can also expect to see two high and mid-rise office buildings in the coming years.

375 companies currently inhabit RTP. Digital renderings of what’s to come can be viewed here.