Reservations, masks no longer required at Durham’s Museum of Life and Science

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Beginning Thursday you will no longer need to reserve a time to visit the Museum of Life and Science in Durham.

You will also no longer need to wear a mask when you go as long as you are fully vaccinated.

Although reserved tickets are no longer required, guests can still pre-purchase admission tickets online.

The 84-acre museum is celebrating its 75th anniversary in Durham with a year-long celebration.

The museum is located at 433 W. Murray Ave. and is open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Museum members can start their visit an hour early at 9 a.m.

Click here for more information on the museum and the events going on throughout the year.

