Residents displaced after fire heavily damages house in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A building was significantly damaged and two firefighters were minorly injured battling a fire at a Durham residence Thursday morning, the department said.

Firefighters responded to the call around 10:53 a.m. along the 2000 block of Angier Avenue. They arrived to find a two-story residence with heavy flames coming from the backside of the building, a news release said.

It took firefighters about half an hour to bring the blaze under control. It caused significant damage throughout the building. An adjacent structure suffered heat damage, as well.

Two firefighters were minorly injured. Both were treated at the scene and released, the release said.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.