DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham residents and a dog are displaced after a fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department.

On Wednesday at approximately 1:30 p.m., Durham firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 800 block of Gerard Street near West Chapel Hill Street.

Firefighters found a one-story single family residence with smoke coming from the roof.

After investigating, the units found an active fire inside the house. The department responded with approximately 40 firefighters and it took 10 minutes to get the fire under control, firefighters said.

Durham house fire. (Photo from Division Chief David Swain)

Fire officials said the house sustained moderate fire and smoke damage.

A dog was also present during the fire and was removed safely by the first arriving units. The residents were not at home during the fire, but were displaced.

The American Red Cross, family and friends are assisting them. No one was injured during the fire. The department was assisted by Durham County EMS.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.