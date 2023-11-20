DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two residents and two pets have been displaced as a result of a Sunday night house fire in Durham, the fire department said.

Around 8:50 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire call in the 2700 block of De Mille Street. When they arrived, they found a house on fire.

The blaze had spread into the attic of the home, but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it.

Two people and two dogs who were home at the time of the fire were displaced as a result of the inferno. No injuries were sustained by either the residents or the pets.

The Durham Fire Department was assisted by the Durham County EMS and the Durham Police Department.