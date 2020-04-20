Residents hope new Durham city-county face mask rules help curtail COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting early Monday, Durham city and county residents were required to wear face masks or face coverings in public.

The city and county of Durham’s amended stay-at-home order says that people will have to wear a mask or face covering in public, anytime they’re around people they don’t live with and in places where it’s difficult to social distance such as grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies.

“The tighter we have things now, the quicker we’ll get out of all this quarantine,” said Durham resident Amy Cubit. “I think that’s a great idea.”

Residents who don’t have a mask can improvise using a t-shirt, towel, scarf or bandana, so long as if covers your nose and mouth.

“I definitely think it should have started sooner,” said Durham resident Nara Valera. “Because then we can get it over with easier because right now, I feel like some people don’t really care about it.”

Cubit added, “We all need to be playing our part to be doing everything that we can because this isn’t going to be something that just fixes itself. It’s going to take everybody doing their own little piece to kind of make sure this all ends quickly.”

Masks or face coverings will also be required on public transportation, however, the city says if you don’t wear one, you won’t be kicked off.

The new requirements began just after midnight Sunday.

