Residents react after man found dead in Durham pond

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a drowning that took place Sunday morning at a senior living community.

Police said the body of a man in his 80s was found at Emerald Pond around 8 a.m.

Residents were eating breakfast at the retirement community’s dining hall when they noticed more and more people going to the back of the building.

“We passed 10 police cars leaving the dining room and driving a short distance,” said resident Helen Bookman. “That was absolutely astonishing.”

Investigators were out there for hours.

Emerald Pond released the following statement, “We are devasted and deeply saddened to learn of the incident that took place near the Emerald Pond Independent Living Community. Our hearts and sympathies go out to the family during this difficult time. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we cannot discuss any further information.”

“Nothing like that happens around here,” said resident Wendell Twist.

Police later said the man who died suffered from cognitive impairment and wandered away from an independent senior living community Saturday evening.

Police added that the man’s death did not appear suspicious.

“We all have our separate living spot, but we all eat together in the dining room and so you get to know everybody here,” said Bookman.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now