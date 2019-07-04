Residents say lightning strike caused fire in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Residents say a lightning strike caused a fire at a home, according to a Facebook post by the Durham Fire Department.

Two people said they were inside when they heard a loud bang. Smoke then filled the house. Firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the roof.

One man said he went to check it out when he noticed the smoke.

“I was on the phone with my sister and I heard a really loud bang. And so, I told her, ‘Hey, something just hit my house. Wait a second, lightning just hit my house.’ And she’s like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then the smoke started billowing,” said Skip Gibbs.

Gibbs said he then woke up his younger brother.

“(The smoke) just started to pour in from the vents. We tried to walk through the house to try and grab stuff, then we heard another loud bang and smoke started pouring out so we’re like, ‘Hey man, we got to get out of here,'” he said.

The building is a multi-family residence along the 100 block of Presidents Drive. The initial call came in just after 2 p.m. with a second call at 2:24 p.m. “due to difficulty accessing the fire,” the post said.

The fire was under control after about half an hour. No injuries were reported. Crews are still working on the fire, the post said.

(Courtesy of the Durham Fire Department)

(Courtesy of the Durham Fire Department)

(Courtesy of the Durham Fire Department)





More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now