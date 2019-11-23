Residents speak out after tow truck driver accused of shooting man in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police arrested a tow truck driver who shot a man while he was in a car after an argument about being towed at Duke Manor apartments on LaSalle Street.

Police say Brandon Ayscue, 24, attempted to tow a vehicle at the apartment complex around 4 a.m. on Friday — with the driver of the car still sitting inside.

Authorities said that’s when a fight broke out and Ayscue shot the owner of the car in the chest.

Police said a woman attempted to break up the fight and she was also injured.

The owner of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Ayscue, who works for Unlimited Recovery, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and second-degree kidnapping.

People who live at Duke Manor Apartments said that there have been ongoing issues with residents’ cars getting towed for no reason.

Duke Manor resident Jalen Walker said his car was towed for no reason and he had to pay $175 to pick it up.

“I was parked over here in the residents’ area, and I’m still trying to figure out why,” Walker said. “I mean I have a valid sticker for my car.”

CBS 17 was told that Unlimited Recovery is contracted by Duke Manor to tow vehicles.

CBS 17 reached out to both Duke Manor and Unlimited Recovery, but neither would give a comment.

Many residents said they are tired of their cars getting towed and they think this whole situation could have been prevented.

“It’s crazy, the world is already crazy and for this to happen, it’s just ridiculous,” Bridget Bobbit, a resident of Duke Manor said.

