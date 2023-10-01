DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “State of Urgency” is a production put on by the drama department of Durham’s Hillside High School.

The play’s central theme is to raise awareness about social justice issues and gun violence.

Wendell Tabb is the play’s creator and retired Hillside High theater arts director.

“I have a passion for the arts, but I also have a passion to save children’s lives,” said Tabb.

The show was first put on in 2021.

“Of course, it got a lot of local attention then. Then because the (Durham County) Sheriff Department and Durham Public Schools sponsored it, the next year it got even more attention,” he explained. “Having the state superintendent come out to the show and see exactly what we were trying to do I think elevated to this level that is now.”

In February, the North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction, Catherine Truitt, came out to see “State of Urgency”.

In May, Hillside High’s drama department sat down with Truitt to continue talks around school safety and ending gun violence.

This week, she announced in her newsletter that Tabb is working to take the play to school districts across the state.

“It’s very positive because now more school superintendents will understand the need even more hearing from the young people,” Tabb stated. “Because they may be looking for an avenue to get the dialogue going with their students.”

About 5,000 people attended the play this past winter.

“Action is the key. The students that are involved in “State of Urgency” have brought about action,” Tabb said.