Retired NYPD officer says Durham officer ‘had no other choice’ in fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police released video from before, during, and after a fatal officer-involved shooting on March 30. The video shows, among other things, the man given repeated warnings to let go of an officer’s gun.

Retired New York police officer James Johnson watched the bodycam video to do his best to explain what it’s like being in the police’s shoes during such a situation.

Officers found Ondrae Levado Hutchinson, 30, and a woman involved in an argument that turned physical, officials previously said.

“He’s letting you know his mindset is to not listen no matter what. He’s not going to listen to any of the commands,” Johnson explained. “It’s very important for an officer to stay in control.”

In the bodycam video released Thursday, Hutchinson can be heard yelling at officers about being powerful and untouchable.

Hutchinson gave officers verbal permission to search him. As the officer appears to search Hutchinson, he says “I just did a whole bunch of (expletive) because I’m magical.”

“He’s overcoming them physically which would mean he could be on some type of drug because sometimes, if you are on drugs, they are stronger than you are,” Johnson said. “I don’t know that to be a fact, but evidence points that this may be something going on because he’s overcoming resistance.”

Hutchinson then goes into a garage where a second Durham officer is standing with a woman holding a child. He ignored repeated requests from the officers to leave the garage.

An officer, after Hutchinson is warned, goes to place him in handcuffs. Hutchinson got out of their control as the officer reached for his handcuffs.

“I’m losing him,” an officer says before another struggle ensues. Two more officers appear in the background of the video. An officer then warned Hutchinson he will be shot if he doesn’t let go of an officer’s gun.

“He tries to intimidate him and force him to drop it or comply, but he refused to comply so they had to go to the next step,” Johnson said.

An officer then pulls out a stun gun and begins to use it on Hutchinson as the struggle begins to spill out into the driveway.

Three shots are fired as the struggle reaches the back of a car parked in the garage.

Officers told Hutchinson to let go of the gun at least five times before shots were fired.

“If you look at this as a reasonable person, you would see there was no other choice. The officer was talking about the daughter, is your daughter OK? Even after he was shot, the female officer was asking about the daughter,” Johnson said. “They were concerned about the wife. They spent so much time and patience with him to get him to comply, but he wasn’t having it. I don’t see how a reasonable person couldn’t see that. They were really trying to bring him in safely.”

“They had no other choice as an officer. They had no other choice,” Johnson said. “He wasn’t going to obey instructions. He was going to give up control and he wasn’t going to succumb to the taser.”

Finally, Johnson encouraged people to analyze every officer-involved shooting as its own incident.

“I will caution everyone and request that people take it case by case. Don’t think about cases that happened before because there are people who are still upset because issues that haven’t been settled from those bad shootings and they may take that judgment and put it into this situation,” Johnson said.

