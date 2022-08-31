Durham, N.C. (WNCN)- It’s the first week of a year school year for traditional students—and this is the first time many of them will get to see their teachers again with fewer COVID restrictions. While COVID still impacts our daily lives there are fewer restrictions in place. Two Durham County teachers talk with CBS17 about the challenges of post pandemic.

Just a few years ago teachers had to learn alternative ways to teach their students, forcing teachers to come up with different ways to educate and engage with them. Why some didn’t really see this as an issue was because it wasn’t the same experience compared to others.

William Hill is a 6th and 8th grade teacher at Little River Elementary school in Durham. He said being back in the classroom is a pleasant feeling.

“After such a lengthy absence, between remote learning, being at home and separated from students, being in the hybrid model where we had some students in school and some students at home; it’s so refreshing to be back in the classroom to feel the energy in the room and to be able to work with students more intimately,” Hill said.

Kiara Thorpe is a High School student at Hillside High, teaching in class for the first time since restrictions are lower, said it was a bit challenging.

“That was a concern for me like–how do I push students and grow them when I can’t get outside feedback like I normally would,” she shared.

She wasn’t the only person to see additional challenges.

“There were so few options or so few modes of learning that are AVALIBLE to us remotely. Being online opened up our eyes a lot to the digital divide across the country where we had , some students across the country, that were not necessary set up for remote learning,” Mr. Hill told us.

Ms. Thorpe felt the years students spent online during the pandemic, slowed a lot of the development down for them. And worry about some of their futures.

“It’s going to take a couple of years for our students to get back on pace, like we would have wanted them to be; and where we expect them to be. Just because there were so many issues and so many gaps that we missed because we were limited to a computer screen,” Thorpe said.

However, although Mr. Hill disagrees with the amount of knowledge lost, they both agree in person learning is what’s best for the student.

“That’s just even more important as we come back from the pandemic, isolation, from the remote learning model, from the hybrid learning model, just meeting students where they are. And understanding that they might need additional support,” Hill said.

As of August 26th—Durham Public School had about 141 vacancies—with the majority of those being teachers and bus drivers.

A national study from Harvard found the average student lost about 7-10 weeks of in-person instruction during remote learning. Here in North Carolina the state board of education said students took a big hit when it comes to math and science.

Both Mr. Hill and Ms. Thorpe believe it’s going to take a lot of effort from teachers, students, and parents to catch students back up tp pre-pandemic levels.