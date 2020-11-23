Reward offered after 11-year-old shot while riding in car in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest regarding the case of an 11-year-old girl who was shot in Durham.

On Sept. 22, the girl was shot while riding in a vehicle along Guess Road near Horton Road. A Durham police officer was in a parking lot on Hillandale Road when the vehicle pulled into the lot and told the officer what happened, police said.

The girl’s mother told police they were driving when they heard shots come “from an unknown direction.”

She then realized her child, who was in the backseat, was injured. The girl was conscious and alert, but bleeding from a wound on the top of her head, police said.

The girl is expected to be OK.

No charges have been filed.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward in the case.

If you have information on this case, please call Investigator Bernock at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.