DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A reward is being offered for information about a homicide that happened over a decade ago in Durham.

Ronald Fetherson (Courtesy: Durham Police)

On August 30, 2009, Durham police officers were dispatched to an apartment at 1207 Truman Street and found 53-year-old Ronald Fetherson had been fatally stabbed.

Investigators said Fetherson’s body had also been mutilated.

Initially, officers were told Fetherson lived alone, but other people told officers that he may have had a roommate at the time of his death.

Durham police said they received several investigative leads, but none of those leads identified a suspect.

Witnesses told police there was at least one suspicious man near the apartment at the time of Fetherson’s death.

Anyone with information about Fetherson’s death is asked to call Sergeant R. Garcia at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29326, or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.