DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for robbing a convenience store is the Durham’s featured “Wanted Wednesday” suspect this week.

Durham County Sheriff’s Office

On Friday, April 22. Just after 9:00 p.m., the Durham County Sheriff’s office said the suspect entered Billy’s Mart at the BP station on 3834 Cheek Road in Durham County.

They said he approached the clerk with a black handgun and demanded money from the register.

The clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash. The sheriff’s office said the suspect then ran east from the store towards Fletcher’s Chapel Road.

The suspect was described as:

A white male

Thin build, 5’10”

Wearing black and white tennis shoes, blue jeans, a blue shirt, and a grey jacket.

The suspect covered his face with a light blue shirt during the robbery. The clerk was not injured.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous. Information leading to an arrest can be rewarded up to $2,000.