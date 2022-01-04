Woman who aimed shotgun at deputies dies after officer-involved shooting in Durham County, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who was armed with a shotgun died after a deputy-involved shooting in Durham County Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. at 421 John Jones Road in the northern Durham County Bahama community, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial call was about a disturbance, a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived they saw a woman who had a shotgun, officials said.

“She aimed the weapon at deputies multiple times while they attempted to get her to put the gun down before the shooting occurred,” the news release said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m., officials said. John Jones Road is closed in the area.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Durham County District Attorney were notified about the shooting, the news release said.

The SBI will conduct an independent criminal investigation into the shooting and report the findings.

“We are at the very beginning of this investigation and I ask that the public allow time for the facts to come out,” Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said in the news release. “Myself and my deputies will cooperate fully with the SBI and the DA’s Office as they conduct their investigations. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full internal investigation, to include a use of force policy review for this incident.”