Robber armed with gun gets away with cash from Durham gas station, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late on Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to a gas station in the 3700-block of Fayetteville Street just after 11:10 p.m. after receiving an armed robbery call.

Police said the suspect, who was armed with a gun, was able to get away with cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

Officials said they have no suspect or vehicle description and no one is in custody.

