DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Roses Discount Stores is holding a hiring event on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This is for the store on North Miami Boulevard in Durham.

Specifically, Roses is in need of customer service associates, but there are openings for cashiers and stockers, too.

There are on-the-spot interviews being offered, but you can also apply online here.