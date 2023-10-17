DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The gas leak that closed off part of North Roxboro Street on Tuesday morning has been secured, according to Dominion Energy.

The company said workers will remain on the scene to conduct final repairs to the gas line that was damaged by a third-party excavation crew.

The Durham Fire Department said it responded to the gas leak in the area of North Roxboro Street and Mallard Avenue near Downtown Durham.

North Roxboro Street was closed from Elliott Street to Dowd Street due to the leak, Durham police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the road is reopened.

