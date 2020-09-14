RTP company makes key discovery in fight against COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19 was discovered in the Triangle.

KNOW Bio is a life sciences company based in Research Triangle Park. The company’s research found a way to treat and potentially cure COVID-19 and other SARS viruses.

Researchers are using Nitric Oxide to kill the viral reproduction of SARS-CoV-2, the human coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Nitric Oxide is a naturally occurring gas in the body, but you can’t make enough on your own to kill the virus, researchers say.

KNOW Bio found that if you target a high enough concentration of the gas, it can battle the virus without harming your lungs.

Nitric Oxide can also be used to treat other respiratory illnesses, unlike a vaccine or antibiotics, researchers say.

The company is still in the early stages of developing a treatment.

Researchers said it could be at least a year before we see Nitric Oxide used to treat someone with COVID-19.