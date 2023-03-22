DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A unique fashion show takes place at Duke University on Wednesday. It will showcase adaptive clothing and feature models with disabilities.

Hours before the show, 25-year-old Gabrielle Angelini isn’t even nervous, she said.

After all, the Raleigh entrepreneur has met Gov. Roy Cooper and the Vice President in the past, so how could this phase her? She said she is excited, and so is her mom.

“I’ll probably be crying,” Mary Angelini, Gabrielle’s mother, said. “I’ve not seen her walk the runway before, she has always wanted to be a model.”

“I love hairstyles, and I love makeup,” Gabrielle said, who is one of 16 models participating in the Runway of Dreams Adaptive Fashion Show.

Runway of Dreams is a national foundation that advocates for clothing and fashion.

Katie Margolis, the co-president of Runway of Dreams at Duke, explained it as a basic human need.

“It lives out its mission by fighting for advocacy and visibility of people with different disabilities on the runway and in the fashion and beauty industry.”

More than 260 people have already reserved seats for this year’s event. The models will wear adaptive clothing from local and national brands.

“This population needs to have focus put on them, in terms of clothing, in terms of accessibility, in terms of being part of society,” Mary Angelini. “I mean she’s gorgeous, she should be a model. I mean why not?”

Whether their clothes are dressy or casual, the fashion statement here? Inclusion matters.

