DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in Durham is closed Thursday night after the driver of a car hit a pedestrian who was walking on a sidewalk, police said.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. along South Alston Avenue near Gilmore Avenue, that is near the intersection with Apex Highway, according to Durham police.

A man who was walking on the sidewalk in the area was hit by the driver of a car, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but police did not know the extent of his injuries.

The driver in the crash remained at the scene after the wreck.

South Alston Avenue is closed in both directions. Police said they are not sure how long it will be closed.