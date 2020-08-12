Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Durham creates safe space for students to learn amid pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– Traditional school for students in central North Carolina is just five days away.

In Durham, students will start the the first nine weeks of school learning remotely.

Now, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Durham is working to give those students a safe space to learn.

Students can start coming to the Salvation Army boys and girls Club of Durham at 9 a.m. Monday and stay until 3:00 p.m.

The set up mimics a traditional school day but instead of the classroom across the street, these kids will be here learning behind a computer screen

Computers are set and chairs spaced six feet apart.

The team at the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club on Liberty Street is making the final touches to welcome students back in the building

They’re offering students a safe space to learn with adult support and supervision.

“We were just brainstorming thinking and worrying about the kids who may be were younger and their parents we’re going to have to go back to work who maybe didn’t have an adult home with them, and we thought about our building being perfect for a learning center.”

Students will receive breakfast , lunch and a snack five days a week. There’s also WiFi access and chrome books for students who don’t access to one.

Boys and Girls Club leaders said they are ready to handle the tech demands and issues related to virtual learning.

The day program no longer has spots, but there are a few spots available for the afternoon program that runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Parents interested in learning more, please email joshua.dorsette@uss.salvationarmy.org.