DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Salvation Army of Durham, Orange, and Person counties is holding a school supply drive ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

Between now and July 31, they’re holding the drive as part of an effort to meet community needs.

“Within the next month, thousands of students will be heading back to school and some won’t have the necessary basic school supplies to succeed,” said Major Ricky Perez of The Salvation Army of Durham. “Parents shouldn’t have to make the tough decision between making sure their children have the needed tools to success or paying bills.”

Organizers are asking for the community to donate any of the following items:

Backpacks

Ballpoint pens

Binders

Calculators

Cap erasers

Cleaning wipes

Colored pencils

Colored markers

Composition books

Construction paper

Crayons

Dry erase markers

Erasers

Erasable pens

Flash cards

Glue sticks

Hand sanitizer

Highlighters

Index cards

Loose lined paper

No. 2 pencils

Paint sets

Pencil sharpeners

Planners

Pocket folders

Post-it notes

Printing paper

Rulers

Safety Scissors

Scotch tape

Spiral notebooks

Three-ring binders

Thumb drives

Tissues

Washable markers

White glue

White-out

“You can help kick off the school year on the right foot for dozens of families by donating school supplies for a child in need,” said Major Ricky Perez.

The organization is also planning its annual back-to-school event on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eastway Elementary School in Durham.

According to a release, the event will help families across the triangle continuing to experience post-pandemic challenges that threaten their well-being.

Anyone who would like to donate is asked to drop off supplies to collection bins placed outside of the Salvation Army’s office at 909 Liberty Street in Durham.