School bus with kids aboard collides with car outside of Durham’s McDougald Terrace

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police tell CBS 17 that a school bus and a car collided with one another outside of Durham’s McDougald Terrace.

The collision comes as some families of McDougald Terrace are being allowed back in their homes following weeks of being displaced due to the presence of carbon monoxide.

Police say two people were inside the vehicle that the bus collided with.

Everyone involved appeared to be OK, police tell CBS 17.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss