School bus with kids aboard collides with car outside of Durham’s McDougald Terrace

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police tell CBS 17 that a school bus and a car collided with one another outside of Durham’s McDougald Terrace.

The collision comes as some families of McDougald Terrace are being allowed back in their homes following weeks of being displaced due to the presence of carbon monoxide.

Police say two people were inside the vehicle that the bus collided with.

Everyone involved appeared to be OK, police tell CBS 17.