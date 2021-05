DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are searching for Jimmie Jermaine Pegram, who is wanted for Second Degree Kidnapping, Assault by Pointing a Gun and Communicating Threats.

Durham police say Pegram is described as a light skin black male, 6 feet tall with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a neck brace, a cast on his left wrist, an air cast on his left leg and walking with a cane.

Anyone with information regarding Pegram’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.