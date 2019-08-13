Second man arrested in 2016 Durham murder

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested a second man who they say was a part of a 2016 murder in the city.

Police say Brandon Patterson was taken into custody Monday. Patterson was the second and final man police said they were looking for in the murder of 34-year-old Larry Donnell Owens.

The other suspect, Eric Holland, 24, is currently incarcerated at the Forsyth County Jail on a federal detainer, a news release said.

Brandon Patterson and Eric Holland are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Sept. 12, 2016. When they arrived at the scene near the intersection of East Main and Elm streets shortly after 7 p.m., they found Owens lying on the sidewalk, the release said.

Owens died at the scene.

