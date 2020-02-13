Section of Downtown Durham street to close for 4 months as part of widening project

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing a Durham road for 120 days.

Liberty Street will be reconstructed with new grading, utilities, drainage, curb, sidewalks and signals. The road work is all part of the Alston Avenue widening project.

Beginning Friday, Liberty Street will be closed between N. Elm Street to N. Hyde Park Avenue.

Eastbound drivers will be detoured to take a left onto N. Elizabeth Street, a right onto Holloway Street, and right onto N. Hyde Park Avenue to get back to Liberty Street.

A detour will also direct Alston Avenue through traffic to Main Street, Elizabeth Street and Holloway Street to get around the closure. Local traffic will be able to access Alston Avenue between Main Street and Hopkins Street.

Drivers should allow extra time to navigate the detours and pay extra attention while driving near the work zone.

