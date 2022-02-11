Section of I-40 WB had to be shut down during police pursuit in Durham County: highway patrol

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There was a large police presence on Interstate 40 westbound in Durham on Friday morning following a pursuit, according to authorities.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen on traffic cameras in the area of I-40 westbound near the N.C. 147 southbound exit.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, multiple law enforcement units were involved in a pursuit in the area and, around 6 a.m., the road had to be shut down as part of the chase.

Highway patrol officials confirmed to CBS 17 that there was a pursuit in the area but said that so many units were involved they’re unclear at this time on who will be handling the investigation.

The lanes were reopened by 6:30 a.m. but several units remained on the shoulder.

CBS 17 has reached out to authorities for more information on exactly what happened and what led to the chase.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.