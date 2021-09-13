Section of major Durham road will be shut down this week for paving project

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of a major Durham road will be shut down for 12 hours per day this week as crews work to pave the road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Contractors with the NCDOT will close Alston Avenue/N.C. Highway 55 between Main and Holloway streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday.

A detour will follow Main, Elizabeth, and Geer streets, the NCDOT said.

Eastway Elementary School traffic will be detoured from Main Street to Hyde Park Avenue and Juniper Street in order to get around the closure.

Drivers are advised to allow for extra time to navigate the detours.