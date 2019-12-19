Section of N. Alston Avenue in Durham to close Thursday for repairs

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Alston Avenue in Durham will close for hours for road repairs on Thursday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the closure is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will close the road again Friday morning if they don’t get the work done Thursday.

The closure is between Gann Street and Angier Avenue near the Durham Freeway.

To get around the closure, drivers traveling north on the Durham Freeway will instead take exit 12 to Fayetteville Street and take that to Elizabeth Street before heading down Holloway Street.

