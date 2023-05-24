DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A secure custody order has been obtained for a 16-year-old who has now had three armed run-ins with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office this year.

The sheriff’s office said it helped the Durham Police Department respond to the 4900 block of Paces Ferry Drive on Wednesday just after 1:30 p.m. where they encountered an armed 16-year-old.

That 16-year-old, the sheriff’s office said, has had “two instances (where) he was also in possession of firearms” this year.

The teen was dropped off at the location by a stolen vehicle and found wearing a ski mask. He also had a rifle hidden in his pants, the sheriff’s office said. This also caused Northern High School, that is near Paces Ferry Drive, to shutdown for a period of time.

He was eventually detained and deputies obtained a secure custody order, something that provides for detention of a juvenile in a secure, or locked, facility, to serve him with three charges.

He is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, going armed to the terror of the people and carrying a concealed firearm.