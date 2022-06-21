DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and secure their homes as officers investigate a string of home burglaries in a townhome community.

Officers said six burglaries have been reported in the area of Lexington and Bedford Streets since May 3.

Five of those burglaries have been reported since June 8.

Police said all six incidents happened in the late night hours, typically between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

In all but one case, officials said entry into the home was made through a window.

Victims of each incident report various personal property has been stolen. This includes car keys, that have been used to take the victim’s car, according to police.

Officers also said all of these burglaries remain active investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. A.J. Shepard at 919-560-4583 ext. 29370, or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.