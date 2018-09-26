Security agency says guard was '100 percent justified' in NCCU student's shooting death Video

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - The N.C. Detective Agency, a security company in Durham, said one of its guards is "100 percent justified" in the shooting death of a North Carolina Central Universiy student.

DeAndre Ballard was shot by the security guard on Sept. 17. The incident happened at 1400 East Cornwallis Road around 10:15 p.m. Ballard was transported to the hospital and died there the following morning.

In North Carolina, security guards can legally have guns. CBS 17 has learned there’s a two-step process through the Private Protective Services, an organization that operates under the state’s Department of Public Safety.

“The board issues licenses to security guard and patrol companies and the individuals that represent those companies actually receive the license,” said Brian Jones, director of Private Protective Services. “The individual employees that work for the licensed holder are considered registrants. So, armed and unarmed security guards are registered through the board.”

The organization keeps records of licenses they issue. Jones said N.C. Detective Agency has been a licensed security guard company since 1981 and has 22 registered armed guards.

“I think the most important thing is whether the firm that was providing security services had the authority to have guards with firearms and they were properly licensed and properly trained,” said Senator Floyd McKissick Jr.

N.C. Detective Agency is properly licensed and trained. Armed guards must have 36 hours of training and pass a criminal history check.

McKissick said whether armed guards should be at a student housing apartment complex is up to management.

"If you have an apartment complex that has had some problems where they thought perhaps they needed people there to provide security with firearms, that’s a situation where it might be needed,” he said.

CBS 17 stopped by the security company Wednesday trying to get more information about the guard who they say shot and killed Ballard, but company management declined an interview.