Security guard who shot, killed NCCU student won’t face charges, DA says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The security guard who shot and killed a NCCU student on Sept. 18, 2018 will not face charges, the Durham County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

DeAndre Ballard, 23, was shot and killed on Sept. 17.

Authorities said it happened at the hands of a security guard who was contracted by the Campus Crossings Apartments, where Ballard lived.

CBS 17 is not identifying the security guard involved because he will not be charged.

Durham County District Attorney Santana DeBerry said Friday the guard would not be charged following an investigation.

The Durham Police Department determined last year that charges were not warranted in this case. The previous district attorney, who left office in December, agreed with that determination. Upon taking office, DA Deberry took the extra step of requesting a presentation on the evidence in the case to ensure she agreed with the decision of her predecessor and found no evidence to support a homicide charge. Durham County District Attorney’s Office

DeBerry said her office re-examined the case from the previous district attorney, Roger Echols.

Echols declined to press charges in the case as well, the district attorney’s office said. Following a look at the case again, Deberry’s office came to the same conclusion.

In September 2018, the security guard told police he first spotted Ballard trying to get into a silver sedan and asked if he was OK, a search warrant says.

He then told police that Ballard then walked over to the security guard’s vehicle “opened the front passenger door and sat down,” according to the warrant.

The security guard, “who was still in the driver seat confronted the male while demanding he got out of the car. The two engaged in an altercation,” the warrant said.

The security guard told police he thought Ballard wanted to take his car, according to the search warrant.

According to the search warrant, that security guard said Ballard, “proceeded to put his hands on him immediately making him fear that the male was trying to hurt him.” He said, “this feeling caused (him) to draw his gun while asking the male what was wrong with him,” the warrant said.

A second security guard said he “witnessed the shooting,” according to the warrant.

According to the search warrant, “he remembers hearing (his coworker) pleading with the unknown male fighting to (his coworker’s) gun.” He heard “a single gunshot” and called 911, the warrant said.

The search warrant was submitted by police. They wanted permission to search the security guard’s vehicle.

Ballard was a senior at North Carolina Central University where he was studying physical education.