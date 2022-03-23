DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of S. Miami Boulevard/U.S. Route 70 in Durham was closed Wednesday morning due to a serious crash, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. just east of the intersection of S. Miami Boulevard and Pleasant Drive, troopers told CBS 17.

According to the sheriff’s office, the eastbound lanes of U.S. 70 were shut down as the North Carolina State Highway Patrol conducted an investigation into the crash. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said both directions of U.S. 70 were closed in the area for a short period of time before the westbound lanes reopened.

Pictures from the scene provided by the sheriff’s office appear to show an SUV with serious front-end damage and a sedan with its doors ripped off the driver’s side in both the front and the back. The photos show the sedan in a ditch off the road and the SUV on the road.

The eastbound lanes of S. Miami Boulevard/U.S. Route 70 in Durham are closed Wednesday morning due to a serious crash (Photo: Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

Troopers said the crash occurred when a driver who was heading west on U.S. 70 went left of center and hit a vehicle traveling east on the road.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, troopers said. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash and the driver at fault has been cited for driving left of center, according to authorities.

The road was reopened just before 6 a.m.