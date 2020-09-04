Serious injuries reported in crash involving overturned vehicle on I-40 in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a crash that left multiple people injured on Friday morning.
According to police, a crash with serious injuries was reported at 6:36 a.m. on Interstate 40 west near N.C. Highway 751.
Two vehicles crashed and one of them overturned, officials said. Two people were transported to the hospital for treatment.
The westbound lanes were closed following the crash and at least one lane remained closed as of 8:30 a.m.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.
