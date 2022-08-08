DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police shut down the southbound lane of N. Duke Street in Durham following a “serious traffic crash” for a few hours on Monday morning.

The crash took place at the intersection of N. Duke Street and Holt School Road and appeared to involve a motorcycle and an SUV, though Durham Police have not provided any details related to the vehicles or the individuals involved in the crash.

The southbound lane of N. Duke Street was closed for investigation from Holt School Road to Roxboro Street starting around 6:45 a.m. and reopened at approximately 9 a.m., according to a CBS 17 crew on the scene.

CBS 17 is working to find out the condition of the individuals involved and the cause of the accident. This is a developing story.