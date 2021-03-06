2 injured in vehicle crash that closes part of Cole Mill Road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash in Durham Saturday afternoon has shut down a road that police say will be closed for “a few hours.”

The incident was reported just after 5:20 p.m. along Cole Mill Road, which is in northwest Durham, police said.

Police said the wreck was a “serious accident.”

Two adults were injured with one of them suffering life-threatening injuries, police said. A 19-month-old child who was in the vehicle during the crash is being evaluated.

Cole Mill Road from Berini Drive to Quail Ridge Road will be closed while police investigate.

No other details were released by police.