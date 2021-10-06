Serious wreck shuts down exit ramp off Durham Freeway; 4 transported to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious crash shut down one lane of the Durham Freeway (N.C. Highway 147), the exit ramp from the freeway onto W. Chapel Hill Street and sent four people to the hospital on Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the City of Durham Emergency Communications.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on the southbound side of N.C. 147 at Exit 13, according to emergency officials.

An NCDOT traffic camera showed a white car on its side on the grass between the highway and the exit ramp. Debris was scattered around the vehicle and poles were placed under the vehicle to keep it from flipping over.

(Photo: Crystal Price/CBS 17)

Photo via NCDOT

(Photo: Crystal Price/CBS 17)

Photo via NCDOT

At least four Durham fire trucks, multiple Durham police officers and several EMS ambulances responded to the crash scene.

Emergency communications officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash and four people were transported to the hospital. There’s no word at this time on the condition of those injured or if any charges will be filed.

The NCDOT said the road closure could last until just before 10 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.