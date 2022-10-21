DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Several agencies are searching for a missing Durham County man with cognitive impairment, officials said Friday afternoon.

Timmy Watkins, 72, was last seen Thursday night at his home in the 3100 block of Redwood Road, in northeast Durham County near Falls Lake, according to a Durham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“He has a cognitive impairment and medical issues for which he needs medication,” the news release said.

Deputies released a photo of Watkins wearing clothes officials said he was wearing when he vanished. He was wearing a red collared shirt, grey sweatpants and a green camouflage coat with an orange lining when he disappeared, the news release said.

Durham County Emergency Management, deputies, fire crews and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are involved in the search for Watkins.

Deputies said anyone who knows the location of Watkins to please call 911 or 919-560-0900.